Range
117.46 - 126.48
Vol / Avg.
917.9K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
117.46 - 192.79
Mkt Cap
23.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
117.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
183.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Seagen Inc. (formerly known as Seattle Genetics) is a biotech firm that develops and commercializes therapies to treat cancers. Seagen's therapies are based on antibody-drug conjugate technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. The company's lead product, Adcetris, has received approval for six indications to treat Hodgkin lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma. Other approved products include Padcev for bladder cancer, Tukysa for breast cancer, and Tivdak for cervical cancer. The company has several other oncology programs in pivotal trials. Seagen also licenses its antibody-drug conjugate technology to several leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.820-0.950 -0.1300
REV407.210M429.851M22.641M

Analyst Ratings

Seagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seagen (SGEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seagen's (SGEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seagen (SGEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) was reported by JMP Securities on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting SGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.46% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seagen (SGEN)?

A

The stock price for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) is $126.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seagen (SGEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seagen.

Q

When is Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) reporting earnings?

A

Seagen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Seagen (SGEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Seagen (SGEN) operate in?

A

Seagen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.