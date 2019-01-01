Seagen Inc. (formerly known as Seattle Genetics) is a biotech firm that develops and commercializes therapies to treat cancers. Seagen's therapies are based on antibody-drug conjugate technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. The company's lead product, Adcetris, has received approval for six indications to treat Hodgkin lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma. Other approved products include Padcev for bladder cancer, Tukysa for breast cancer, and Tivdak for cervical cancer. The company has several other oncology programs in pivotal trials. Seagen also licenses its antibody-drug conjugate technology to several leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.