|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.820
|-0.950
|-0.1300
|REV
|407.210M
|429.851M
|22.641M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Seagen’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) was reported by JMP Securities on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 142.00 expecting SGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.46% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) is $126.27 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Seagen.
Seagen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Seagen.
Seagen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.