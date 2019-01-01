QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: SGDJ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF's (SGDJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ)?

A

The stock price for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA: SGDJ) is $40.36 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2017.

Q

When is Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:SGDJ) reporting earnings?

A

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) operate in?

A

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.