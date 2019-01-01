QQQ
Range
18.5 - 18.96
Vol / Avg.
344.4K/85.8K
Div / Yield
0.51/2.69%
52 Wk
15.99 - 19.76
Mkt Cap
31.2B
Payout Ratio
119.37
Open
18.5
P/E
40.39
EPS
0.35
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:07AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Singapore Telecommunications is Singapore's leading telecoms company. It owns extensive wired and wireless networks offering data and voice services to a broad customer base. Singtel's diverse investment portfolio spreads across the region. The firm wholly owns Optus in Australia and minority equity stakes in Airtel (33%) in India; Telkomsel (35%) in Indonesia; Globe Telecom (47%) in the Philippines; and Advanced Information Services (23%) and Intouch (21%) in Thailand. Singtel is majority-owned by the Singapore government.

Earnings

FY 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Singapore Telecom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Telecom (OTCPK: SGAPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Singapore Telecom's (SGAPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Telecom.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Telecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Telecom (SGAPY)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Telecom (OTCPK: SGAPY) is $18.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2012.

Q

When is Singapore Telecom (OTCPK:SGAPY) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Telecom’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) operate in?

A

Singapore Telecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.