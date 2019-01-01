ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Singapore Telecom
(OTCPK:SGAPY)
18.92
0.16[0.85%]
Last update: 1:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.67 - 18.95
52 Week High/Low15.99 - 20.99
Open / Close18.67 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.50.5K / 48.8K
Mkt Cap31.2B
P/E21.82
50d Avg. Price19.53
Div / Yield0.68/3.64%
Payout Ratio58.37
EPS0.35
Total Float-

Singapore Telecom (OTC:SGAPY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Singapore Telecom reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Singapore Telecom using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Singapore Telecom Questions & Answers

Q
When is Singapore Telecom (OTCPK:SGAPY) reporting earnings?
A

Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Singapore Telecom (OTCPK:SGAPY)?
A

Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Singapore Telecom’s (OTCPK:SGAPY) revenues?
A

Singapore Telecom (SGAPY) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 11, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.