SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-10.620
Quarterly Revenue
$14.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$1.6T
Earnings History
SoftBank Group Questions & Answers
When is SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) reporting earnings?
SoftBank Group (SFTBY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SoftBank Group’s (OTCPK:SFTBY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $19.6B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
