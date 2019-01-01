ñol

SoftBank Group
(OTCPK:SFTBY)
20.61
0.43[2.13%]
Last update: 11:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low20.31 - 20.65
52 Week High/Low16.78 - 37.87
Open / Close20.31 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.3B
Vol / Avg.139.8K / 596.4K
Mkt Cap67.2B
P/E4.44
50d Avg. Price20.98
Div / Yield0.2/0.97%
Payout Ratio3.74
EPS6.04
Total Float-

SoftBank Group (OTC:SFTBY), Dividends

SoftBank Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SoftBank Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

SoftBank Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SoftBank Group (SFTBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoftBank Group.

Q
What date did I need to own SoftBank Group (SFTBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoftBank Group (SFTBY). The last dividend payout was on July 12, 2011 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next SoftBank Group (SFTBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoftBank Group (SFTBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on July 12, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY)?
A

The most current yield for SoftBank Group (SFTBY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 12, 2011

