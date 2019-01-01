ñol

SFL Corp
(NYSE:SFL)
11.43
0.10[0.88%]
Last update: 11:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.22 - 11.49
52 Week High/Low6.67 - 11.6
Open / Close11.31 / -
Float / Outstanding112.7M / 138.6M
Vol / Avg.243.7K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E8.09
50d Avg. Price10.49
Div / Yield0.75/6.62%
Payout Ratio48.57
EPS0.37
Total Float112.7M

SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL), Dividends

SFL Corp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash SFL Corp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Mar 16

Next Dividend

SFL Corp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next SFL Corp (SFL) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own SFL Corp (SFL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for SFL Corp ($SFL) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of SFL Corp (SFL) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next SFL Corp (SFL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for SFL Corp (SFL) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL)?
A

The most current yield for SFL Corp (SFL) is 8.69% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

