Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:27 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Safe-T Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Safe-T Gr Questions & Answers
Safe-T Gr (SFET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-2.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $297K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
