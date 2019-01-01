Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 08:27 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Safe-T Gr beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $2.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.