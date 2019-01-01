ñol

Servisfirst Bancshares
(NYSE:SFBS)
82.55
0.34[0.41%]
Last update: 11:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low81.19 - 82.6
52 Week High/Low63.28 - 97.25
Open / Close81.19 / -
Float / Outstanding41.9M / 54.3M
Vol / Avg.13.7K / 198K
Mkt Cap4.5B
P/E20.92
50d Avg. Price84.6
Div / Yield0.92/1.12%
Payout Ratio21.88
EPS1.06
Total Float41.9M

Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), Dividends

Servisfirst Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Servisfirst Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.92

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Servisfirst Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Servisfirst Bancshares. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS)?
A

Servisfirst Bancshares has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) was $0.23 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

