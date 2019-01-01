ñol

Sound Financial Bancorp
(NASDAQ:SFBC)
36.87
-0.01[-0.03%]
Last update: 4:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.45 - 48.39
Open / Close37.01 / -
Float / Outstanding1.9M / 2.6M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap96.5M
P/E11.6
50d Avg. Price37.89
Div / Yield0.68/1.84%
Payout Ratio21.38
EPS0.66
Total Float1.9M

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC), Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sound Financial Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.77%

Annual Dividend

$0.68

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sound Financial Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sound Financial Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)?
A

Sound Financial Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sound Financial Bancorp (SFBC) was $0.17 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

