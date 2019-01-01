Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.400
Quarterly Revenue
$38K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$38K
Earnings History
Sera Prognostics Questions & Answers
When is Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) reporting earnings?
Sera Prognostics (SERA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.17, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sera Prognostics’s (NASDAQ:SERA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $20K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
