Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) was reported by Berenberg on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting SERA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 900.00% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ: SERA) was provided by Berenberg, and Sera Prognostics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sera Prognostics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sera Prognostics was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sera Prognostics (SERA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price Sera Prognostics (SERA) is trading at is $1.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.