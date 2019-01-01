ñol

Global Self Storage
(NASDAQ:SELF)
5.9569
0.0651[1.10%]
Last update: 11:35AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.88 - 5.99
52 Week High/Low4.93 - 6.77
Open / Close5.94 / -
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.6.6K / 29.8K
Mkt Cap64.4M
P/E18.41
50d Avg. Price5.78
Div / Yield0.26/4.41%
Payout Ratio81.25
EPS0.03
Total Float10.1M

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$7.00

Lowest Price Target1

$7.00

Consensus Price Target1

$7.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • EF Hutton

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Global Self Storage

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Global Self Storage Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Global Self Storage (SELF)?
A

The latest price target for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting SELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Global Self Storage (SELF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was provided by EF Hutton, and Global Self Storage initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Global Self Storage (SELF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Self Storage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Self Storage was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Global Self Storage (SELF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Self Storage (SELF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Global Self Storage (SELF) is trading at is $5.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

