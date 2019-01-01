Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was reported by EF Hutton on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting SELF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.51% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ: SELF) was provided by EF Hutton, and Global Self Storage initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Self Storage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Self Storage was filed on February 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Self Storage (SELF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Global Self Storage (SELF) is trading at is $5.96, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
