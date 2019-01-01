ñol

Selecta Biosciences
(NASDAQ:SELB)
0.8334
-0.0087[-1.03%]
Last update: 11:35AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.81 - 0.87
52 Week High/Low0.65 - 5.28
Open / Close0.86 / -
Float / Outstanding101.1M / 151.8M
Vol / Avg.427.9K / 1.5M
Mkt Cap126.5M
P/E10.53
50d Avg. Price0.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float101.1M

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Selecta Biosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$34M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$34M

Earnings Recap

 

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Selecta Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 172.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $22.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Selecta Biosciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.12 -0.12
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.16 0 -0.22
Revenue Estimate 17.58M 12.19M 6.24M 7.52M
Revenue Actual 29.94M 24.43M 19.66M 11.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Selecta Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) reporting earnings?
A

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.85, which beat the estimate of $-0.90.

Q
What were Selecta Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:SELB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26K, which missed the estimate of $560K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.