Bitcoin Breaks Out: Golden Cross Confirmed, Strategy Fuels Fire With $427 Million Buy

Bitcoin BTC/USD is back in the headlines, this time flashing a textbook Golden Cross — a bullish technical pattern that has historically preceded massive rallies in the crypto's price.

Golden Cross Sparks Momentum Shift

The golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day moving average, signaling a shift in long-term momentum. It signals the onset of a bullish run.

With BTC already smashing through $112,000 and comfortably above its key short-term moving averages, traders are reading this as a green light for more gains.

The chart doesn't lie. Bitcoin's eight-day, 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages all sit below the current price, reinforcing bullish momentum. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) indicator flashes a hefty +3,824 and the RSI (relative strength index) hovers at 67.83 — hot, but not overheated.

Strategy Doubles Down With $427M Bitcoin Buy

This move comes on the heels of fresh firepower from Strategy Inc MSTR, the corporate titan with the world's largest Bitcoin treasury. The company just scooped up 4,020 BTC for $427 million, pushing its total haul to a staggering 580,250 coins.

Its average buy-in? A cool $69,979.

That latest buy was funded through at-the-market offerings, part of Strategy's long-running bet that Bitcoin isn't just a digital currency — it's the future of money.

With the crypto now sitting nearly 60% higher over the past year and 17% up year to date, that bet is looking pretty savvy.

And while the road to Bitcoin's next all-time high might come with some bumps — the occasional dip, the regulatory tremor — the technical picture suggests bulls are once again in the driver's seat.

