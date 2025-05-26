Mark Cuban Calls Elon Musk 'Thin Skinned' But Still Owns a Tesla — Says He'd Rather Drive His Electric Kia Because 'It Doesn't Try To Be Too Fancy'

Mark Cuban doesn't hold back when it comes to Elon Musk. He's publicly mocked him and clowned on him in interviews. On the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, he even admitted he enjoys riling the guy up because Musk has "really thin skin and it just makes it easy."

So, it's not exactly what you'd expect when Cuban casually drops that he still owns a Tesla TSLA.

"I haven't sold it yet," he said on the "Your Mom's House" podcast in March. But that's about as much love as he's giving the car—or Musk—these days.

Don't Miss:

Because when Cuban was asked a straightforward question—what's your favorite car?—he didn't name-drop a Ferrari or some futuristic prototype. He answered the way a dad trying to justify his Costco membership might.

"A Kia. EV6," he said, grinning. "I like it. I'm comfortable with it." Then he added the real kicker: "It's cheap."

Cuban explained that while he still owns the Tesla, he's not exactly impressed with the design choices. "On the Tesla you've got to find [the turn signal] and push the button… while you're driving. You can't pay attention to the road as much."

The Kia, by contrast, does what it's supposed to do—without trying to reinvent the steering wheel. "It doesn't try to be too fancy," he said. "Your turn signal is like… a turn signal."

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

And while the EV6 doesn't exactly scream "billionaire status," Cuban doesn't care. His 15-year-old son, however, does. When Cuban pitched the Kia as a possible hand-me-down for driving practice, his son's response was blunt: "It's not cool, Dad." Worse? He called it a "nerd car."

"Exactly," Cuban responded, proudly accepting the title.

Still, the EV6 isn't some dinky eco-mobile. The 2025 model boasts up to 319 miles of range, ultra-fast charging, and enough horsepower to smoke some luxury crossovers at a stoplight. It's even won awards, including World Performance Car of the Year. Not bad for a "nerd car."

As for fancier rides, Cuban's been there, done that. Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari—even a Hummer. But they were too loud, too annoying, or just too thirsty for gas. He caved and bought the same Lamborghini SUV Luka Dončić had, then promptly ditched it. "I had to get gas every 17 minutes," he said. "It was just too much."

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

These days, it's all about simplicity. Cuban plugs the Kia in at night and goes. "It has a 300-mile range. The stereo system is good."

Maybe that's what makes Cuban different from most billionaires. He's got a backup jet but drives a car that costs less than the average Tesla. And when the guy who once bought suits just because they didn't need belts says he's happy with a basic turn signal, you kind of have to believe him.

So yes, Mark Cuban still owns a Tesla. But if you see him on the road, odds are he's behind the wheel of a Kia—with zero shame and a full charge.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock