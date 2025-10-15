What's Driving Cibus Inc.'s Pre-Market Surge Amid Trump's China Trade Warning?

Cibus Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) surged 23.81% to $1.82 in the pre-market trading session on Wednesday, following President Donald Trump‘s latest trade escalation with China.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Cibus closed at $1.47 on Tuesday.

Trump’s Soybean Remarks

Trump posted on Truth Social that China committed an “Economically Hostile Act” by “purposefully not buying our Soybeans, and causing difficulty for our Soybean Farmers.”

The U.S. President warned of possibly “terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution.”

Market Context

According to The Kobeissi Letter, Trump's comments wiped out $450 billion in market value in just seven minutes.

Agricultural Stocks Rally

However, the trade threat triggered gains across agricultural stocks.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) surged 92.3%, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) jumped 53.28%, and Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:COOT) soared 248.19% in after-hours trading.

Stock Performance

The agricultural biotechnology company has fallen 47.12% in 2025 but gained 7.30% in the past month, trading within a yearly range of $1.20 to $6.10.

With a market capitalization of $79.73 million, Cibus has an average daily trading volume of 198,330 shares.

