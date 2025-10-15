Soy bean, close up. Open green soybean pod on dry soy beans background.
October 15, 2025 9:46 AM 2 min read

Soybean Short Squeeze: Cooking Oil Stocks Pop After Trump Targets China

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Soybean-related stocks exploded on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's latest comments in the ongoing trade war with China.

Trade Tensions 

In a fiery Truth Social post on Tuesday afternoon, Trump accused Beijing of an “Economically Hostile Act” by “purposefully not buying our Soybeans, and causing difficulty for our Soybean Farmers.” 

Read Next: Rigetti, D-Wave, IonQ Could Get JPMorgan’s Support—Quantum Stocks Take Off

“We are considering terminating business with China having to do with Cooking Oil, and other elements of Trade, as retribution,” Trump said, adding that "we can easily produce Cooking Oil ourselves, we don't need to purchase it from China."

The latest escalation instantly transformed the landscape for small-cap oilseed and agricultural biotech stocks, triggering a frenzy of buying and short-covering.  

Soybean Short Squeeze

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) led the charge, trading nearly 350% higher on Wednesday morning. 

The stock had been under pressure from trade tensions, Nasdaq compliance issues and delisting worries. COOT's modest float, high short-interest and heightened attention after Trump's remarks created the perfect conditions for a short squeeze. 

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) were up 63% and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock was up 46% in early trading on Wednesday. 

Other agritech stocks also blasted higher, including: 

  • Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS
  • Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI)
  • Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT)

Wednesday's soybean-related rally is a textbook short squeeze: low-priced stocks with significant short interest are driven sky-high on news, forcing short sellers to buy back shares at elevated prices. 

Trump's proposal that America could "produce Cooking Oil ourselves" set off the short squeeze—a single statement lit the fuse for explosive moves. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

COOT Logo
COOTAustralian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd
$3.67280.3%
Overview
CBUS Logo
CBUSCibus Inc
$1.7217.0%
PFAI Logo
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$3.4279.1%
RKDA Logo
RKDAArcadia Biosciences Inc
$5.2040.9%
SDOT Logo
SDOTSadot Group Inc
$12.06132.4%
SEED Logo
SEEDOrigin Agritech Ltd
$2.2556.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved