SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) was reported by Mizuho on January 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) was provided by Mizuho, and SandRidge Energy downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SandRidge Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SandRidge Energy was filed on January 16, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 16, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SandRidge Energy (SD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $25.00 to $0.00. The current price SandRidge Energy (SD) is trading at is $24.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.