Sculptor Cap (NYSE:SCU), Dividends

Sculptor Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sculptor Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Sculptor Cap. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 25, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Sculptor Cap (SCU). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.11
There are no upcoming dividends for Sculptor Cap (SCU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 25, 2022
Sculptor Cap has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sculptor Cap (SCU) was $0.11 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.