Aegis Brands Inc is in the food, beverage and cannabis space. The company owns and operates the Second Cup Coffee Co TM specialty coffee business as part of a portfolio of brands that also includes its retail brands Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis CoTM. The company owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems and other intellectual property used in connection with the operation of these brands in Canada. Its revenues comprise royalties from franchised cafes, the sale of goods from company-operated cafes and retail cannabis dispensaries, the sale of goods through retail and other ancillary channels, and other service fees.