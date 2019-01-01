QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.22
Mkt Cap
12.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
22.9M
Outstanding
Aegis Brands Inc is in the food, beverage and cannabis space. The company owns and operates the Second Cup Coffee Co TM specialty coffee business as part of a portfolio of brands that also includes its retail brands Bridgehead Coffee and Hemisphere Cannabis CoTM. The company owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems and other intellectual property used in connection with the operation of these brands in Canada. Its revenues comprise royalties from franchised cafes, the sale of goods from company-operated cafes and retail cannabis dispensaries, the sale of goods through retail and other ancillary channels, and other service fees.

Aegis Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aegis Brands (SCUPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aegis Brands (OTCPK: SCUPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aegis Brands's (SCUPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aegis Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Aegis Brands (SCUPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aegis Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Aegis Brands (SCUPF)?

A

The stock price for Aegis Brands (OTCPK: SCUPF) is $0.5608 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:10:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aegis Brands (SCUPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 24, 2006.

Q

When is Aegis Brands (OTCPK:SCUPF) reporting earnings?

A

Aegis Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aegis Brands (SCUPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aegis Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Aegis Brands (SCUPF) operate in?

A

Aegis Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.