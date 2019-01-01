|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aegis Brands (OTCPK: SCUPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aegis Brands.
There is no analysis for Aegis Brands
The stock price for Aegis Brands (OTCPK: SCUPF) is $0.5608 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:10:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 24, 2006.
Aegis Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aegis Brands.
Aegis Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.