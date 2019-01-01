comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for comScore
comScore Questions & Answers
The latest price target for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) was reported by Needham on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting SCOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.87% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) was provided by Needham, and comScore maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of comScore, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for comScore was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest comScore (SCOR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $2.50. The current price comScore (SCOR) is trading at is $1.94, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
