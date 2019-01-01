comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$94M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$94M
Earnings History
comScore Questions & Answers
When is comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) reporting earnings?
comScore (SCOR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were comScore’s (NASDAQ:SCOR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $105.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
