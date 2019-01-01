Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$6.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.3M
Earnings History
Socket Mobile Questions & Answers
When is Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) reporting earnings?
Socket Mobile (SCKT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Socket Mobile’s (NASDAQ:SCKT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
