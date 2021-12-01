 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Falls But These Stocks Are Striking Major Gains In Hong Kong As Hang Seng Rebounds

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:52am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Falls But These Stocks Are Striking Major Gains In Hong Kong As Hang Seng Rebounds

Shares of Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose in Hong Kong on Wednesday, while Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) fell and JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) traded flat.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 1.3% lower at HKD 125.70 in Hong Kong, while peer JD.Com’s shares were flat at HKD 340.20 amid worries about the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on the holiday shopping season.

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

Tech conglomerate Tencent’s shares have risen 2.4% to HKD 470.40 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 1.9% to HKD 147.80.

Electric vehicle maker Xpeng’s shares have gained 7.0% to HKD 217.20, while Li Auto’s shares have advanced 5.2% to HKD 138.00. Li Auto reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter on Monday.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened higher on Wednesday and was up 1.4% at the time of writing. The index closed almost 1.6% lower on Tuesday.

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index rose after three days of losses as bargain hunters loaded up on beaten-down tech stocks.

Investors shrugged off data that showed China’s factory activity contracted in November for the first time in three months. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 in the previous month.

Casino stocks continued to be weighed down by the regulatory crackdown on Macau casino operators.

Trading in shares of Suncity Group Holdings Limited were again halted on Wednesday, after a one-day resumption saw its shares tumble more than 48% on Tuesday.

Suncity has closed all VIP gaming rooms in Macau after the company's CEO Alvin Chau Cheok-wa was arrested by regulators for illegal gambling operations, Reuters reported.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTC: GXYEF) and Sands China Ltd. (OTC: SCHYF) also traded lower by more than 3% each following the news.

Meanwhile, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has warned China that Japan and the U.S. could not stand by if Beijing attacked Taiwan, according to a report by Reuters.

Shares of Chinese companies closed mostly lower in U.S. trading on Tuesday after the major averages in the U.S. ended sharply lower.

Alibaba’s shares closed 3.1% lower, while Nio’s shares ended lower by almost 3.3%.

Read Next: Chinese Government Insists Omicron Variant Will Not Derail Beijing Winter Olympics

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba's Stock Fall Continues: What's Next?
China's Latest Ride-Hailing Regulations Likely To Spell Trouble For DiDi, Alibaba
Uber Looks To Shutdown Uber Eats In Hong Kong After India In Quest Of Numero Uno Position
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba's Market Cap Has More Than Halved Since Ant IPO Debacle
Alibaba, JD, Tencent And Nio Rival Xpeng Fall As Hang Seng Extends Losses, Li Auto Strikes Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks EV StocksNews Penny Stocks Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com