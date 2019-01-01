QQQ
Range
39.05 - 42.64
Vol / Avg.
265.2K/270.3K
Div / Yield
0.75/1.76%
52 Wk
33.69 - 59.34
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
11.18
Open
40.02
P/E
6.34
EPS
1.64
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the U.S. West Coast.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7601.580 -0.1800
REV857.060M798.118M-58.942M

Schnitzer Steel Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schnitzer Steel Indus's (SCHN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting SCHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN)?

A

The stock price for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) is $42.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) reporting earnings?

A

Schnitzer Steel Indus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.

Q

Is Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schnitzer Steel Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Schnitzer Steel Indus (SCHN) operate in?

A

Schnitzer Steel Indus is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.