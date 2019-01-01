|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-06
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.760
|1.580
|-0.1800
|REV
|857.060M
|798.118M
|-58.942M
You can purchase shares of Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Schnitzer Steel Indus’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL), Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) and Vale (NYSE:VALE).
The latest price target for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on July 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting SCHN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.15% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) is $42.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.
Schnitzer Steel Indus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Schnitzer Steel Indus.
Schnitzer Steel Indus is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.