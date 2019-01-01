ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Scholastic
(NASDAQ:SCHL)
37.25
00
At close: Jun 1
37.25
00
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.21 - 43.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.6M / 34.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 140.2K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E36.52
50d Avg. Price37.86
Div / Yield0.6/1.61%
Payout Ratio58.82
EPS-0.44
Total Float19.6M

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Dividends

Scholastic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Scholastic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

Apr 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Scholastic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Scholastic (SCHL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scholastic. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Scholastic (SCHL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Scholastic ($SCHL) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Scholastic (SCHL) shares by April 29, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Scholastic (SCHL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Scholastic (SCHL) will be on April 28, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)?
A

Scholastic has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Scholastic (SCHL) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.