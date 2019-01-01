ñol

Shoucheng Holdings
(OTCPK:SCGEY)
6.39
00
At close: Apr 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.39 - 6.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 182.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.39
Div / Yield0.49/7.69%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Shoucheng Holdings (OTC:SCGEY), Dividends

Shoucheng Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Shoucheng Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Shoucheng Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoucheng Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoucheng Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Shoucheng Holdings (SCGEY) will be on May 21, 2009 and will be $0.75

Q
What is the dividend yield for Shoucheng Holdings (OTCPK:SCGEY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoucheng Holdings.

