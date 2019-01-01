ñol

Sterling Bancorp
(NASDAQ:SBT)
6.61
00
At close: Jun 1
6.72
0.1100[1.66%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.33 - 7.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.8M / 50.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 65.7K
Mkt Cap334.8M
P/E12.71
50d Avg. Price6.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float13.8M

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT), Dividends

Sterling Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sterling Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.55%

Annual Dividend

$0.04

Last Dividend

Feb 21, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sterling Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sterling Bancorp (SBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on February 28, 2020.

Q
What date did I need to own Sterling Bancorp (SBT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Bancorp (SBT). The last dividend payout was on February 28, 2020 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Sterling Bancorp (SBT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sterling Bancorp (SBT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on February 28, 2020

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)?
A

Sterling Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sterling Bancorp (SBT) was $0.01 and was paid out next on February 28, 2020.

