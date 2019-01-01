Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting SBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.23% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Sterling Bancorp downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sterling Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sterling Bancorp was filed on March 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sterling Bancorp (SBT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $7.50 to $6.00. The current price Sterling Bancorp (SBT) is trading at is $6.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
