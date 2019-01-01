Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sterling Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $997.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.07 0.06 0.02 EPS Actual 0.1 0.08 0.05 0.05 Revenue Estimate 23.13M 22.95M 23.17M 25.13M Revenue Actual 25.28M 24.70M 23.33M 23.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.