Sterling Bancorp
(NASDAQ:SBT)
6.61
00
At close: Jun 1
6.72
0.1100[1.66%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.33 - 7.26
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.8M / 50.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 65.7K
Mkt Cap334.8M
P/E12.71
50d Avg. Price6.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float13.8M

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sterling Bancorp reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$22.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$22.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sterling Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $997.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.1 0.07 0.06 0.02
EPS Actual 0.1 0.08 0.05 0.05
Revenue Estimate 23.13M 22.95M 23.17M 25.13M
Revenue Actual 25.28M 24.70M 23.33M 23.68M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sterling Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Sterling Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) reporting earnings?
A

Sterling Bancorp (SBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Q
What were Sterling Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:SBT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $36.7M, which beat the estimate of $35.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.