Science Applications Intl
(NYSE:SAIC)
86.36
-0.06[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 1
86.42
0.0600[0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low78.1 - 96.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding49.8M / 55.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 401.2K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E18.12
50d Avg. Price86.85
Div / Yield1.48/1.71%
Payout Ratio31.03
EPS0.76
Total Float49.8M

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), Dividends

Science Applications Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Science Applications Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.65%

Annual Dividend

$1.48

Last Dividend

Apr 14

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Science Applications Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Science Applications Intl (SAIC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Science Applications Intl (SAIC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Science Applications Intl ($SAIC) will be on July 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Science Applications Intl (SAIC) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Science Applications Intl (SAIC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Science Applications Intl (SAIC) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.37

Q
What is the dividend yield for Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)?
A

The most current yield for Science Applications Intl (SAIC) is 1.70% and is payable next on July 29, 2022

