SAI.TECH Global
(NASDAQ:SAI)
4.14
-0.16[-3.72%]
At close: Jun 10
5.01
0.8700[21.01%]
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI), Quotes and News Summary

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI)

Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SAI.TECH Global Corp is an energy saving mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients. It uses a proprietary liquid cooling and heat exchange technology towards mining machines that enables utilization of waste heat to provide recycled energy heating for potential customers while achieving lower mining operating costs.
Read More

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SAI.TECH Global Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SAI.TECH Global (SAI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SAI.TECH Global's (SAI) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for SAI.TECH Global (SAI) stock?
A

The latest price target for SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI) was reported by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 16, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting SAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 793.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for SAI.TECH Global (SAI)?
A

The stock price for SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI) is $4.14 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does SAI.TECH Global (SAI) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 30, 2013 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2013.

Q
When is SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) reporting earnings?
A

SAI.TECH Global’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Q
Is SAI.TECH Global (SAI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SAI.TECH Global.

Q
What sector and industry does SAI.TECH Global (SAI) operate in?
A

SAI.TECH Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.