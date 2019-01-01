SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SAI.TECH Global
SAI.TECH Global Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI) was reported by Jefferies on October 16, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $37.00 expecting SAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 604.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ: SAI) was provided by Jefferies, and SAI.TECH Global initiated their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SAI.TECH Global, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SAI.TECH Global was filed on October 16, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 16, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SAI.TECH Global (SAI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $37.00. The current price SAI.TECH Global (SAI) is trading at is $5.25, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
