ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sachem Cap
(AMEX:SACH)
5.02
0.04[0.80%]
At close: Jun 1
Day High/Low4.98 - 5.07
52 Week High/Low4.24 - 6.55
Open / Close5 / 5.04
Float / Outstanding34.5M / 36.3M
Vol / Avg.133.2K / 297.9K
Mkt Cap182.1M
P/E11.32
50d Avg. Price4.89
Div / Yield0.48/9.64%
Payout Ratio109.09
EPS0.1
Total Float34.5M

Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH), Dividends

Sachem Cap issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Sachem Cap generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Apr 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Sachem Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Sachem Cap (SACH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sachem Cap. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on April 18, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Sachem Cap (SACH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sachem Cap (SACH). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2022 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Sachem Cap (SACH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sachem Cap (SACH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on April 18, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Sachem Cap (AMEX:SACH)?
A

Sachem Cap has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Sachem Cap (SACH) was $0.12 and was paid out next on April 18, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.