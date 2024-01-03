Cal-Maine Foods, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corporation UNF to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $589.64 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares fell 1.4% to close at $180.41 on Tuesday.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. SABS reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. SAB Biotherapeutics shares fell 2.9% to $0.68 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM to have earned 83 cents per share on revenue of $525.39 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cal-Maine shares fell 0.02% to $56.67 in after-hours trading.

Herbalife Ltd. HLF appointed Stephan Gratziani as President, effective Jan. 2, 2024. Herbalife shares gained 0.7% to close at $15.36 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. RGP to post quarterly earnings at 18 cents per share on revenue of $161.94 million after the closing bell. Resources Connection shares gained 3.2% to $14.43 in after-hours trading.

