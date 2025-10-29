Mondelez International, Stride, Varonis Systems And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2025 earnings guidance.

Mondelez International reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.744 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.713 billion.

Mondelez cut its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.02 to $2.86.

Mondelez International shares tumbled 5.8% to $56.74 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) shares dipped 36.4% to $97.69 in pre-market trading after the company provided second-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) tumbled 30.1% to $44.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue below estimates and provided fourth-quarter guidance below expectations.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) declined 29.9% to $2.17 in pre-market trading after the company said it will not initiate the VALOR trial following a lack of alignment with the FDA on trial design for Vafseo in CKD non-dialysis patients.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) dipped 15.2% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday.

DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) fell 10.7% to $13.90 in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) dipped 8.9% to $20.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings and revenue below estimates.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) fell 8.5% to $33.59 in pre-market trading after the company provided fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) declined 7.1% to $21.90 in pre-market trading. Ryerson and Olympic Steel announced a merger agreement.

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) dipped 6.3% to $151.83 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) declined 5.2% to $7.37 in pre-market trading.

