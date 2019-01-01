QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
963.5K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
23.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
75.89
EPS
0
Shares
535.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 9:10AM
Progressive Care Inc is a health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, administration and practice management, utilization management, quality assurance, EHR Implementation, billing and coding, health practice risk management. The company operates through its subsidiaries.

Analyst Ratings

Progressive Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progressive Care (RXMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progressive Care's (RXMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Progressive Care.

Q

What is the target price for Progressive Care (RXMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Progressive Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Progressive Care (RXMD)?

A

The stock price for Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD) is $0.04345 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Progressive Care (RXMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Progressive Care.

Q

When is Progressive Care (OTCQB:RXMD) reporting earnings?

A

Progressive Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Progressive Care (RXMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progressive Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Progressive Care (RXMD) operate in?

A

Progressive Care is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.