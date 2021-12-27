5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Oxford Square Capital

What's Happening: The company, in October, reported GAAP net investment income of around $4.0 million, or $0.08 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

What Oxford Square Capital Does: Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return. Its primary focus is to seek current income by investing primarily in corporate debt securities.

Progressive Care

What's Happening: The company's shares declined around 2% over the previous month.

What Progressive Care Does: Progressive Care Inc is a health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, administration and practice management, utilization management, quality assurance, EHR Implementation, billing and coding, health practice risk management.

Overseas Shipholding Group

What's Happening: Overseas Shipholding recently reported charter option decisions for vessels leased from American Shipping Company.

What Overseas Shipholding Group Does: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc is a tanker company which owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. It provides energy transportation services, delivering crude oil and petroleum products.

FlexShopper

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

