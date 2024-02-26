Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed: Seven States Boast New Cannabis Dispensaries

Loading... Loading...

The latest round of dispensary openings is a testament to the ever-growing cannabis revolution nationwide. This week, we report on seven states that have new cannabis retail locations.

Texas And New York Welcome Two New Cannabis Shops

Starting with Texas, Right on Brands, Inc.'s RTON 10th licensed store at 10689 SH 205 in far south Rockwall County, kicked off cannabis sales earlier this month.

Texas Original, the state's top medical cannabis provider, followed suit by opening its newest prescription pickup location in San Antonio. Located near the Alamo Heights neighborhood, the new retail location will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In New York, RIV Capital Inc. RIV CNPOF revealed Etain's plans to open its first co-located adult-use and medical dispensary in White Plains. The move relocates Etain’s prior medical-only retail dispensary from Yonkers. The store's open floor plan is designed to welcome visitors blending wellness offerings, personal consultations and premium products for both medical patients and recreational cannabis consumers.

NYC Bud, Long Island City's adult-use cannabis dispensary launched cannabis sales last week. The shop at 4445 Vernon Boulevard is designed like an MTA subway station, featuring vintage subway benches, subway signage, graffiti from classic 80s artists, and a life-sized train car begging to be photographed in front of.

New Weed Stores In Five States

CODES held the grand opening of its retail pop-up in Cardwell, Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 24. The new store at 3646 State HWY AC, just minutes from the Tennessee and Arkansas border, is the 16th addition to CODES’ rapidly expanding network of dispensaries. The store's flower offering includes sought-after strains such as Banapple Cream and 816.

Cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has relocated its Curaleaf Phoenix Airport dispensary to 4415 East Monroe Street. The Arizona dispensary's grand opening took place on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Sweetspot Farms, a craft cannabis company with state-of-the-art dispensaries and sustainability-focused cultivation operations announced the successful grand opening of its latest dispensary location at 2 Park Road in West Hartford, Connecticut. The new store serves both medical and recreational cannabis customers.

Florida's top medical cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF launched sales at a new store at 6950 Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park.

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF announced the opening of Zen Leaf Norristown, its 18th affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, last Friday. Located at 436 Egypt Road, the new shop complements nearby Zen Leaf locations in Abington, Chester, Clifton Heights, Malvern, Sellersville, West Chester, Wynnewood, and northeast Philadelphia on Welsh Rd.

