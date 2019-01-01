Reflect Scientific Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of innovative products targeted at the life science market. The company serves a varies array of customers including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, universities, government and private sector research facilities, and chemical and industrial companies. The products of the company are Cryometrix Freezers which provides energy savings and other critically important benefits to cryo-storage customers in the Life Science related industries, and detectors that serve the analytical instrumentation sector of the Life Sciences market. The company sells its products in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical industries.