Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
3.5K/87.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
8.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
50.75
EPS
0
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Reflect Scientific Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of innovative products targeted at the life science market. The company serves a varies array of customers including hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, universities, government and private sector research facilities, and chemical and industrial companies. The products of the company are Cryometrix Freezers which provides energy savings and other critically important benefits to cryo-storage customers in the Life Science related industries, and detectors that serve the analytical instrumentation sector of the Life Sciences market. The company sells its products in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical industries.

Reflect Scientific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reflect Scientific (RSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reflect Scientific (OTCQB: RSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Reflect Scientific's (RSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reflect Scientific.

Q

What is the target price for Reflect Scientific (RSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reflect Scientific

Q

Current Stock Price for Reflect Scientific (RSCF)?

A

The stock price for Reflect Scientific (OTCQB: RSCF) is $0.0998 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:55:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reflect Scientific (RSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reflect Scientific.

Q

When is Reflect Scientific (OTCQB:RSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Reflect Scientific does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reflect Scientific (RSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reflect Scientific.

Q

What sector and industry does Reflect Scientific (RSCF) operate in?

A

Reflect Scientific is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.