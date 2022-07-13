Martin Midstream Partners And 3 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US consumer prices are projected to rise 1.1% on the month in June following a much hotter-than-expected 1.0% increase in the previous month. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Crexendo

The company’s stock dropped around 34% over the previous six months. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings

: The company’s shares jumped 150% over the previous month. What Panacea Life Sciences Does: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings Inc is engaged in the production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets.

Reflect Scientific

: The company’s shares have declined over 12% since the start of the year. What Reflect Scientific Does: Reflect Scientific Inc is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of innovative products targeted at the life science market.

Martin Midstream Partners