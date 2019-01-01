Roadrunner Transportation (OTC:RRTS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation
Roadrunner Transportation Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK: RRTS) was reported by Stifel on January 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RRTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Roadrunner Transportation (OTCPK: RRTS) was provided by Stifel, and Roadrunner Transportation their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Roadrunner Transportation, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Roadrunner Transportation was filed on January 15, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 15, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) is trading at is $2.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
