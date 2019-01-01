COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI), Dividends

COHEN & STEERS QUALITY issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash COHEN & STEERS QUALITY generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data
The next dividend was announced on March 29, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.
The next dividend payout for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY ($RQI) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) shares by June 15, 2022
The next dividend for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.08
The most current yield for COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (RQI) is 5.89% and is payable next on June 30, 2022
