Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$4.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Rapid Micro Biosystems using advanced sorting and filters.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Questions & Answers
When is Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) reporting earnings?
Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)?
The Actual EPS was $-20.01, which missed the estimate of $-0.41.
What were Rapid Micro Biosystems’s (NASDAQ:RPID) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.1M, which beat the estimate of $6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.