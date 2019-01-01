Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting RPID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.57% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Rapid Micro Biosystems maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rapid Micro Biosystems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rapid Micro Biosystems was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) is trading at is $4.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.