These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Rapid7 Following Q1 Results

Rapid7, Inc. RPD reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $210.25 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $208.23 million.

“We had a slower start to 2025 than anticipated however we have a clear strategy and strong conviction in our long-term opportunity,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7. “Against a more uncertain macroeconomic environment, we are executing with increased focus and urgency—investing behind our leadership in MDR, accelerating Exposure Command adoption, and sharpening our go-to-market engine. We believe these steps position us for improved ARR in the second half of the year and beyond. At the same time, we remain committed to operational discipline and delivering strong free cash flow in 2025.”

Rapid7 raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.72-$1.85 to $1.78-$1.91, but lowered its FY2025 sales guidance from $860.00 million-$870.00 million to $853.00 million-$863.00 million.

Rapid7 shares gained 6.4% to close at $26.74 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rapid7 following earnings announcement.

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded the rating for Rapid7 from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $29 to $21.

Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $26 to $28.

