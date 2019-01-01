ñol

Rapid7
(NASDAQ:RPD)
71.96
00
At close: Jun 3
71.96
00
PreMarket: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low63.24 - 145
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding57.6M / 58.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 600K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price91.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.78
Total Float57.6M

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rapid7 reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.160

Quarterly Revenue

$157.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$157.4M

Earnings Recap

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rapid7 reported in-line EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $39.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rapid7's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.07 0.02 -0.06
EPS Actual -0.16 0.06 0.07 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 145.71M 134.22M 122.60M 114.30M
Revenue Actual 151.64M 139.89M 126.42M 117.45M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Rapid7 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.05 and $0.16 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rapid7 using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Rapid7 Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) reporting earnings?
A

Rapid7 (RPD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which beat the estimate of $-0.19.

Q
What were Rapid7’s (NASDAQ:RPD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $47.4M, which beat the estimate of $46.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.