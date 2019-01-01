Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rover Group
Rover Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) was reported by DA Davidson on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.50 expecting ROVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.04% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) was provided by DA Davidson, and Rover Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rover Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rover Group was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rover Group (ROVR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $8.00 to $7.50. The current price Rover Group (ROVR) is trading at is $5.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
