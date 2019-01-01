QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Rover Group Inc is a online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, and grooming.

Rover Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rover Group (ROVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rover Group's (ROVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rover Group (ROVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) was reported by William Blair on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ROVR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rover Group (ROVR)?

A

The stock price for Rover Group (NASDAQ: ROVR) is $5.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rover Group (ROVR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rover Group.

Q

When is Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) reporting earnings?

A

Rover Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Rover Group (ROVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rover Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Rover Group (ROVR) operate in?

A

Rover Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.